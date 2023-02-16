World Bank Group President David Malpass speaks at the IMF headquarters in Washington in October 2022. Photo: AFP
World Bank chief David Malpass to step down nearly a year early
- Malpass has faced calls to resign in recent months, after refusing multiple times to say if he believes man-made emissions contribute to global warming
- His tenure at the World Bank saw the organisation grapple with global crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine
