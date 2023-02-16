Actress Raquel Welch signs copies of her book, “Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage”, at a store in Pasadena, California, in April 2010. Photo: AFP
Fame and celebrity
Hollywood sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82

  • The actress’ appearance in a furry bikini in ‘One Million Years BC’ became her breakthrough role despite having a grand total of 3 lines
  • Once crowned Playboy’s ‘most desired woman of the ’70s’, Welch was also a singer, a dancer and a Golden Globe winner

Associated Press
Updated: 6:41am, 16 Feb, 2023

