Payton Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, cried during some of the testimony. Photo: AP
Payton Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, cried during some of the testimony. Photo: AP
Gun violence in the US
World /  United States & Canada

Buffalo supermarket massacre: dramatic scenes in US court as racist gunman Payton Gendron is jailed for life

  • Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron apologises as he sentenced to life in prison without parole
  • Anger briefly turned physical at the sentencing when a man in the courtroom audience rushed at Gendron

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:49am, 16 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Payton Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, cried during some of the testimony. Photo: AP
Payton Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, cried during some of the testimony. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE