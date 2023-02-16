Payton Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, cried during some of the testimony. Photo: AP
Buffalo supermarket massacre: dramatic scenes in US court as racist gunman Payton Gendron is jailed for life
- Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron apologises as he sentenced to life in prison without parole
- Anger briefly turned physical at the sentencing when a man in the courtroom audience rushed at Gendron
