US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks at a press conference at the Justice Department in Washington in January. Photo: AFP
US ‘strike force’ to thwart theft or use of disruptive technology
- The strike force will seek to identify new threats to US trade secrets and protect critical supply chains, Justice Department official Lisa Monaco says
- She also warned of the ‘weaponisation of data’ in ‘new and very frightening ways’, and noted that she does not use Chinese-owned app TikTok
