US President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House after having a routine medical check-up at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Doctor finds Joe Biden fit for duty, ahead of expected 2024 White House run

  • The US president shows no long-term symptoms despite 2 brushes with Covid-19 last year, a routine medical check-up found
  • The doctor’s conclusions are likely to be closely scrutinised, with the 80-year-old leader – the oldest in US history – expected to seek re-election

Associated Press
Updated: 7:44am, 17 Feb, 2023

