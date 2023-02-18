A power outage in a terminal New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport has been affecting international flights. Photo: TNS
Flights diverted, cancelled from New York’s JFK airport for second day as power outage continues

  • Terminal 1 at John F Kennedy International Airport has had electrical issues stretching into a second day, forcing some flights to return to the points of origin
  • An Air New Zealand flight was two-thirds of the way across the Pacific when it had to make a U-turn and head back, landing in Auckland after 16 hours in the air

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:29am, 18 Feb, 2023

