A power outage in a terminal New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport has been affecting international flights. Photo: TNS
Flights diverted, cancelled from New York’s JFK airport for second day as power outage continues
- Terminal 1 at John F Kennedy International Airport has had electrical issues stretching into a second day, forcing some flights to return to the points of origin
- An Air New Zealand flight was two-thirds of the way across the Pacific when it had to make a U-turn and head back, landing in Auckland after 16 hours in the air
