Mourners hold a candlelight vigil for the students killed in the Michigan State University shooting. Photo: AP
Mourners hold a candlelight vigil for the students killed in the Michigan State University shooting. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

ChatGPT’s use in condolence email after Michigan State University shooting angers students

  • Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College used the chatbot to write a message about the importance of community following the campus shooting in Michigan
  • ‘It’s almost as if Vanderbilt sent the email merely out of obligation, rather than a genuine care for the needs of its community,’ a student