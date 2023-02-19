Former US president Jimmy Carter in 2015. The 98-year-old is receiving hospice care at home, where he will spend his “remaining time,” his nonprofit foundation the Carter Centre said on Saturday. Photo: AP
Former US president Jimmy Carter, 98, receiving ‘hospice care’ at home
- Carter, who led the US from 1977 to 1981, is the oldest living former US president and a Nobel peace laureate. He lives in Georgia with his wife
- ‘Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care,’ said the Carter Centre, the ex-president’s non-profit foundation
Former US president Jimmy Carter in 2015. The 98-year-old is receiving hospice care at home, where he will spend his “remaining time,” his nonprofit foundation the Carter Centre said on Saturday. Photo: AP