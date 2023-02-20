US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

US says China considering supplying weapons to Russia in Ukraine war

  • In a television interview, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning Beijing that any supplies would ‘cause a serious problem’
  • Blinken emphasised that US President Joe Biden had warned Xi Jinping as long ago as last March against sending weapons to Russia

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:46am, 20 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE