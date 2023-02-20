A US Air Force F-16. Ukrainian officials have urged the US to send F-16 jetfighters to Kyiv. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  United States & Canada

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 fighter jets

  • The lobbying between Ukrainian officials and Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House of Representatives came over the weekend
  • Biden administration officials said the US should focus on providing weapons that can be used immediately, rather than fighter jets that require extensive training

Reuters
Updated: 2:17am, 20 Feb, 2023

