A US Air Force F-16. Ukrainian officials have urged the US to send F-16 jetfighters to Kyiv. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 fighter jets
- The lobbying between Ukrainian officials and Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House of Representatives came over the weekend
- Biden administration officials said the US should focus on providing weapons that can be used immediately, rather than fighter jets that require extensive training
A US Air Force F-16. Ukrainian officials have urged the US to send F-16 jetfighters to Kyiv. Photo: Reuters