Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said on Sunday. Sizemore suffered the aneurysm on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles , California. He was hospitalised in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore’s condition “a wait and see situation.” Sizemore, 61, has appeared in films including Saving Private Ryan , Heat and Black Hawk Down. He also has a history of drug abuse and run-ins with police. Ex-US president Jimmy Carter, 98, receiving ‘hospice care’ at home Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offence. In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the 2005 film Born Killers . Sizemore denied the allegations and the suit was later dismissed.