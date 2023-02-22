Florida Fish and Wildlife investigators trap an alligator that killed an 85-year-old woman in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Monday. Photo: St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office via AFP
Alligator kills 85-year-old woman walking her dog in Florida

  • A neighbour says she watched in horror as the victim was dragged into a lake by the 3-metre-long reptile at a US retirement community
  • The 270 to 320kg alligator was later trapped and removed by the authorities; the woman’s dog survived the attack

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:02am, 22 Feb, 2023

