People celebrate the passing of an ordinance to add caste to Seattle’s anti-discrimination laws in the Seattle City Council chambers. Photo: AP
Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination

  • Seattle’s move addresses an issue important to the area’s South Asian diaspora
  • India’s caste system is among the world’s oldest forms of rigid social stratification

Associated Press
Updated: 11:40am, 22 Feb, 2023

