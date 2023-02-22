People celebrate the passing of an ordinance to add caste to Seattle’s anti-discrimination laws in the Seattle City Council chambers. Photo: AP
Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination
- Seattle’s move addresses an issue important to the area’s South Asian diaspora
- India’s caste system is among the world’s oldest forms of rigid social stratification
