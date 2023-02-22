States in the northern plains are largely shutting down ahead of a massive winter storm that could dump up to two feet of snow in some areas, accompanied by strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures. The blizzard-like conditions to the north are part of a wild weather day across the US. Wind gusts, combined with snow and rain, forced closure of a long stretch of interstate highway in the Southwest. Meanwhile, many places in the mid-Atlantic down to Florida are expected to see record high temperatures – in some cases up to 40 degrees above normal. Many schools throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin were called off for Wednesday, ahead of the storm. Offices closed, and so did the Minnesota Legislature. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem shut down state executive branch offices in several parts of the state, and employees were working remotely. The storm will make its way toward the East Coast later in the week. Places that don’t get snow may get dangerous amounts of ice. Forecasters expect up to a half-inch of ice in some areas of southern Michigan, northern Illinois and some eastern states. The snowfall could be historic, even in a region accustomed to heavy snow. As much as 25 inches (63.5cm) may pile up, with the heaviest amounts falling across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said. Wind gusts could reach 50mph and wind chills are expected to hit – 50 degrees Fahrenheit ( – 46 degrees Celsius) in some parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota. 18 die as monster Christmas storm brings rain, snow, cold across US The Minneapolis-St Paul area could see two feet (61cm) of snow or more for the first time in more than 30 years. Temperatures in the nation’s northern tier could plunge as low as -20F (-29C) on Thursday and to -25F (-32C) on Friday in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Wind chills may fall to -50F (-46C), said Nathan Rick, a meteorologist in Grand Forks. Wind gusts may reach 50mph in Western and central Minnesota, resulting in “significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas”, the weather service said. Forecasters at AccuWeather said the same storm system could result in icing across a 1,300-mile (2,092km) band from near Omaha, Nebraska, to New Hampshire on Wednesday and Thursday, creating potential travel hazards in or near cities such as Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago and Boston. As the northern US deals with a winter blast, record warmth is expected in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast -30 to -40 degrees above normal in some places. Record highs are expected from Baltimore to New Orleans and in much of Florida, National Weather Service Meteorologists said. Washington DC, could hit 80F on Thursday, which would top the record of 78F set in 1874. A more than 200-mile stretch of Interstate 40 from central Arizona to the New Mexico line closed on Wednesday morning due to wind gusts reaching up to 80mph, plus snow and rain. Thousands were without power in Arizona. California was also preparing for the latest in a series of winter storms as winds that began blowing Tuesday brought the potential for rain, snow and hail for much of the state. A “major snow event” was possible in foothills and mountains near Los Angeles, with several inches predicted even for elevations as low as 1,000 feet, the weather service said.