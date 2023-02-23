Two white balloons float near the Chinese flag as part of an activist’s protest outside the Chinese embassy in Washington on February 15. Photo: AFP
Canada
Canada says it thwarted China’s recent air and maritime surveillance attempts

  • The defence ministry remarks follow a media report that the Canadian Armed Forces had spotted Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic last year
  • Tensions between Beijing and the West have increased since the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the US and Canada

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:24am, 23 Feb, 2023

