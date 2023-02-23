Two white balloons float near the Chinese flag as part of an activist’s protest outside the Chinese embassy in Washington on February 15. Photo: AFP
Canada says it thwarted China’s recent air and maritime surveillance attempts
- The defence ministry remarks follow a media report that the Canadian Armed Forces had spotted Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic last year
- Tensions between Beijing and the West have increased since the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the US and Canada
Two white balloons float near the Chinese flag as part of an activist’s protest outside the Chinese embassy in Washington on February 15. Photo: AFP