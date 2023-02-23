A US Air Force U-2 pilot looks down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the central continental United States on February 3. Photo: US Air Force/Department of Defence via Reuters
US pilot took selfie with Chinese ‘spy balloon’ before it was shot down
- The photo, taken in the cockpit of a U-2 Dragon Lady sent to monitor the alleged surveillance device, quickly gained ‘legendary status’ within the US military
- The Pentagon confirmed the existence of the image, which has since been released
