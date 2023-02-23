Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki at a meeting of G7 leaders in India. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki at a meeting of G7 leaders in India. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: 1 year on
World /  United States & Canada

G7 raises Ukraine support to US$39 billion for 2023, urges IMF funding package by end-March, sanctions assessment

  • The decision came after a meeting of the bloc’s finance ministers and central bank governors on the eve of the war’s first anniversary
  • Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki also told reporters that the G7 needs to assess the effectiveness of current sanctions on Russia

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:50pm, 23 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki at a meeting of G7 leaders in India. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki at a meeting of G7 leaders in India. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE