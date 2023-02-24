Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings that left three dead on Wednesday, is seen in custody in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Orange County Sheriff’s Office via TNS
US journalist reporting on Florida murder killed after gunman returns to scene of the crime
- Dylan Lyons was covering a woman’s shooting death when the assailant returned to the neighbourhood and killed him and a 9-year-old girl
- Suspect Keith Melvin Moses has been charged with first-degree murder for the initial shooting and faces ‘numerous’ more charges
