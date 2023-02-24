Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York in February 2020. Photo: AFP
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years in prison in Los Angeles rape case
- The sentence comes on top of the more than 20 years the 70-year-old ex-movie mogul has left to serve for a similar 2020 conviction in New York
- A jury had previously convicted Weinstein of the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actress and model
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York in February 2020. Photo: AFP