Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York in February 2020. Photo: AFP
Sexual harassment and assault
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years in prison in Los Angeles rape case

  • The sentence comes on top of the more than 20 years the 70-year-old ex-movie mogul has left to serve for a similar 2020 conviction in New York
  • A jury had previously convicted Weinstein of the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actress and model

Associated Press
Updated: 4:11am, 24 Feb, 2023

