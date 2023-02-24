The investigation of TikTok by Canadian privacy regulators follows settled class action lawsuits in the US and Canada. Photo illustration: Reuters
TikTok probed by Canadian regulators over data collection from young users
- Watchdogs from the federal and provincial governments are looking into whether the platform – owned by China’s ByteDance – is complying with privacy laws
- The popular video-sharing app is under increasing scrutiny amid fears that user data could be accessed by Beijing
