The investigation of TikTok by Canadian privacy regulators follows settled class action lawsuits in the US and Canada. Photo illustration: Reuters
The investigation of TikTok by Canadian privacy regulators follows settled class action lawsuits in the US and Canada. Photo illustration: Reuters
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

TikTok probed by Canadian regulators over data collection from young users

  • Watchdogs from the federal and provincial governments are looking into whether the platform – owned by China’s ByteDance – is complying with privacy laws
  • The popular video-sharing app is under increasing scrutiny amid fears that user data could be accessed by Beijing

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:43am, 24 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The investigation of TikTok by Canadian privacy regulators follows settled class action lawsuits in the US and Canada. Photo illustration: Reuters
The investigation of TikTok by Canadian privacy regulators follows settled class action lawsuits in the US and Canada. Photo illustration: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE