Evgeniya Chernyshova attends an event in Rome, Italy in December 2011. Photo: TNS
Sexual harassment and assault
Woman whose testimony led to Harvey Weinstein’s LA rape conviction reveals identity

  • Evgeniya Chernyshova – known as Jane Doe 1 during the ex-movie magnate’s high-profile trial – is a 43-year-old Siberian-born former model
  • Weinstein was recently convicted of her 2013 rape, and has just been sentenced to another 16 years – meaning he will probably be in prison the rest of his life

Updated: 5:46am, 25 Feb, 2023

