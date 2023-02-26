A vehicle drives through a snow storm in the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County near Los Angeles County on Friday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
California faces more blizzards, floods and freezing temperatures in multi-state storm
- At least three people have died in the US storms, including a Michigan firefighter, a pedestrian in Minnesota, and a person in Oregon
- In Los Angeles County, forecasters said life-threatening flash flooding was possible near creeks, streams, urban areas, motorways and areas burned by wildfires
