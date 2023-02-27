An aerial view of the Wuhan Institute of Virology campus in China’s central Hubei province. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19 pandemic most likely came from lab leak in China, says US energy department

  • An intelligence report by the US Energy Department and key members of Congress concluded the virus probably spread due to a mishap at a Chinese laboratory
  • The Energy Department had previously been undecided on the source of the virus. The conclusion is due to new intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:54am, 27 Feb, 2023

