An aerial view of the Wuhan Institute of Virology campus in China’s central Hubei province. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Covid-19 pandemic most likely came from lab leak in China, says US energy department
- An intelligence report by the US Energy Department and key members of Congress concluded the virus probably spread due to a mishap at a Chinese laboratory
- The Energy Department had previously been undecided on the source of the virus. The conclusion is due to new intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported
