Judy Chu, the first Chinese-American congresswoman in the US Congress. File photo; AP
Judy Chu, the first Chinese-American congresswoman in the US Congress. File photo; AP
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

Leaders of House China panel defend congresswoman Judy Chu after question of her loyalty to US

  • Outrage among Democrats after Republican lawmaker questioned Chinese-American congresswoman’s loyalty to the United States
  • Republican Lance Gooden criticised Democrat Judy Chu for her defence of Biden economic appointee Dominic Ng

Agencies

Updated: 12:16pm, 27 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Judy Chu, the first Chinese-American congresswoman in the US Congress. File photo; AP
Judy Chu, the first Chinese-American congresswoman in the US Congress. File photo; AP
READ FULL ARTICLE