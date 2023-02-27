James Hong and other cast members accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. Photo: Reuters
Everything Everywhere All at Once wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards, setting stage for Oscars
- ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ cements its status as the front-runner for best picture prize at next month’s Oscars
- The dimension-hopping adventure grabbed the top movie honour at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday
