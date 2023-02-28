Fox News headquarters at the News Corporation building in New York City. Photo: AFP/File
Rupert Murdoch testified Fox News ‘endorsed’ Donald Trump’s 2020 election lie

  • Murdoch testified that Fox ‘endorsed’ Trump’s false claim the 2020 presidential election was rigged, even though Murdoch said he doubted the conspiracy theory
  • Fox News is accused of helping to promote false claims that the voting-machine maker flipped millions of votes away from Trump

BloombergReuters
Bloomberg and Reuters

Updated: 9:45am, 28 Feb, 2023

