Republican congressman Patrick McHenry, chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington on February 7. Photo: Bloomberg
Republican congressman Patrick McHenry, chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington on February 7. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

US House committee advances slew of sanctions bills related to China and Taiwan

  • The move is a sign of increasing hawkishness in the Republican-controlled chamber, amid strained ties between Washington and Beijing
  • A separate House panel is set to vote on a bill to allow the administration to ban TikTok and another aimed at China over an alleged spy balloon

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:30am, 1 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Republican congressman Patrick McHenry, chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington on February 7. Photo: Bloomberg
Republican congressman Patrick McHenry, chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington on February 7. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE