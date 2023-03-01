Republican congressman Patrick McHenry, chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington on February 7. Photo: Bloomberg
US House committee advances slew of sanctions bills related to China and Taiwan
- The move is a sign of increasing hawkishness in the Republican-controlled chamber, amid strained ties between Washington and Beijing
- A separate House panel is set to vote on a bill to allow the administration to ban TikTok and another aimed at China over an alleged spy balloon
