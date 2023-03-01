A nurse applies a bandage to the leg of a serious ‘tranq’ user in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighbourhood. Injecting the drug can cause severe skin wounds that could lead to amputation. Photo: TNS
US cracks down on ‘tranq’ drug linked to fatal overdoses
- Xylazine is used largely as a veterinary tranquilliser, but also goes by the street name ‘tranq’
- US health regulators aim to prevent the drug from entering the US market for illicit purposes
