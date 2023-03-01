A nurse applies a bandage to the leg of a serious ‘tranq’ user in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighbourhood. Injecting the drug can cause severe skin wounds that could lead to amputation. Photo: TNS
Drugs
World /  United States & Canada

US cracks down on ‘tranq’ drug linked to fatal overdoses

  • Xylazine is used largely as a veterinary tranquilliser, but also goes by the street name ‘tranq’
  • US health regulators aim to prevent the drug from entering the US market for illicit purposes

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:33am, 1 Mar, 2023

