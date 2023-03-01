Twitter users reported problems loading the service on Wednesday in the latest outage since billionaire Elon Musk took over the company and fired thousands of workers. Users started reporting problems loading tweets from the site just before 10am London time on Tuesday, according to outage tracking platform Downdetector. It said the social media site was down for thousands of users on Wednesday. More than 4,500 in the United States reported issues. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The latest Twitter problem follows difficulties last month that prevented users in the US and Asia from tweeting, checking messages or following new accounts. An email seeking comment from Twitter was not returned immediately; the company previously laid off its entire public relations department. Twitter has seen sweeping staff cuts, which started with a 50 per cent reduction in employees after Musk took over last year in a bid to drive down costs following his US$44 billion acquisition. The company fired additional staff on Saturday, including workers in the engineering and product departments, people familiar with the matter said. Musk last year eliminated more than 3,700 jobs at Twitter, or half of the company’s workforce. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The social network’s status page showed that all systems were operational. Twitter suffered a major outage in December, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online. Additional reporting by Reuters