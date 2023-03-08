The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to end on Friday mandatory Covid-19 tests for travellers from China, joining other countries in dropping the requirements, a source briefed on the matter said told Reuters. Associated Press and Bloomberg said the US administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalisations and deaths are declining in China and the US has gathered better information about the surge. Last week, Japan dropped a requirement that everyone take a test for the virus upon arrival from China. The source told Reuters the United States would continue to monitor cases in China and around the world. The US decision was reported earlier by The Washington Post. The CDC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The United States in early January joined India, Canada, Italy, Japan and other countries in taking new measures after Beijing’s decision to lift stringent zero-Covid policies. It required new air passengers 2 and older to get a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. China was battered with a surge in Covid-19 cases after it abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy in early December, unleashing the virus on its 1.4 billion population. In February, China’s top leaders declared a “major victory” over Covid, claiming the world’s lowest fatality rate, although experts have questioned that data. The United States in December expanded its voluntary genomic sequencing programme at airports, adding Seattle and Los Angeles. The source told Reuters Tuesday the CDC would keep that programme, known as the Traveller-based Genomic Surveillance Program (TGS), which asks travellers to volunteer to help with early detection of new variants. TGS will continue to monitor flights from the China and regional transportation hubs, as well as flights from more than 30 other countries, the source said. The US decision to lift restrictions comes at a moment when US-China relations are strained. Biden ordered a Chinese spy balloon shot down last month after it traversed the continental United States. The Biden administration has also publicised US intelligence findings that raise concern Beijing is weighing providing Russia weaponry for its ongoing war on Ukraine. Earlier Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned that Beijing and Washington were headed for “conflict and confrontation” if the U.S. doesn’t change course. Qin’s comments came a day after President Xi Jinping in an unusually pointed speech said that “Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China”. Additional reporting by Bloomberg and Associated Press