Florida Governor Ron DeSantis positioned himself Tuesday as the leading Republican alternative to Donald Trump by launching a legislative state session that offers red meat to the party base. A darling of the populist right, the 44-year-old DeSantis – who has not yet entered the 2024 presidential race – has devoted much of his time as governor to bashing Democrats for liberalism and “wokeness”. His “State of the State” address kicked off a session aiming to expand gun rights, curb diversity efforts at universities and end the “authoritarianism” of Covid-19 vaccine mandates – all issues that play well in the battle for the Republican nomination. “Now is not the time to rest on our laurels. We have the opportunity and indeed the responsibility to swing for the fences so that we can ensure Florida remains number one,” DeSantis said in his address in state capital Tallahassee. “Don’t worry about the chattering class, ignore all the background noise, keep the compass set to true north,” he added. “We will hold the line, we won’t back down. And I can promise you this: you ain’t seen nothing yet.” Trump’s threat of a third-party run is undercut by ‘sore loser’ laws Under DeSantis, state lawmakers are looking at extending a ban on classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity – currently in effect through third grade – to eighth grade children, who are typically 12 or 13 years old. And Republicans filed a bill ahead of DeSantis’s speech that would lower the legal abortion threshold from 15 weeks to six, making the Sunshine State one of the country’s most restrictive. “Florida’s proposed bill would ban abortion before many women know if they are pregnant, virtually eliminating a woman’s right to make healthcare decisions about her own body,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, excoriating the “wrong and out of touch” proposal. Republicans control both chambers of congress in Tallahassee, so little significant opposition is expected to any of the programme. The address came with DeSantis attempting to sell Republicans a version of Trumpism without the chaos that engulfed the White House of the twice-impeached former president who is running again for the White House. Florida is facing a cost-of-living crisis, with soaring rents and an estimated 2.6 million residents lacking healthcare insurance. But DeSantis offered an upbeat assessment of the state’s progress that drew a sharp contrast with Trump’s doom-mongering keynote Saturday at the conservative CPAC conference in suburban Washington. DeSantis’s education initiatives and other right-wing red meat, such as a proposal to allow Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, place him firmly in the Trump lane, however. And they would be sure to get him noticed in a crowded primary field were he to jump into the race, guaranteeing him more of the glowing coverage he earned in conservative media for opposing President Joe Biden’s pandemic health curbs. Hours before the “State of the State”, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and swiped at DeSantis, reprising one of his many nicknames for his rival. Trump trails DeSantis in Republican poll, would lose to Biden in 2024 “FLORIDA WAS DOING GREAT FOR MANY YEARS, LONG BEFORE RON DESANCTUS GOT THERE,” Trump blared. DeSantis has already signed into law measures stripping Walt Disney World of its self-governing status in a move seen as revenge for the entertainment giant’s criticism of Florida’s effort to restrict the teaching of sexuality and gender ideology. “We defied the experts, we bucked the elites,” he said. “We did it our way, the Florida way, and the result is that we are the number one destination for our fellow Americans who are looking for a better life.” But in the presidential stakes, the former US congressman is keeping his powder dry for now, preferring touting his new memoir around the country to joining the primary season fray. At a Sunday event in Democratic-led California, DeSantis boasted of a “great American exodus” from liberal to conservative states and later this week travels to Iowa, the host of 2024’s first presidential nominating contest.