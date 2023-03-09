Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell at a hotel in Washington and was hospitalised, his spokesman said. McConnell, 81, was attending a private dinner on Wednesday at a local hotel when he tripped. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, spokesman Doug Andres said. No additional information was provided on his condition or the incident. In 2019, the Republican leader, a survivor of childhood polio, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture. At the time, he underwent surgery to repair the fracture in his shoulder. The Senate had just started a summer recess and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered. The taciturn McConnell is often reluctant to discuss his private life. But at the start of the Covid-19 crisis he opened up about his early childhood experience fighting polio. He described how his mother insisted that he stay off his feet as a toddler and worked with him through a determined physical therapy regime. He has acknowledged some difficulty in adulthood climbing stairs. Trailblazing US Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, will not seek re-election First elected in 1984, McConnell in January became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years. When he led a majority, he worked hand in glove with the Donald Trump White House to push through conservative Supreme Court picks, who require confirmation by the Senate, opening the doors for the court to end the nationwide right to abortion. The Senate, where the average age is 65, has been without several members recently due to illness. The office of Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, said she was hospitalised last week to be treated for shingles. Democrat Senator John Fetterman, 53, who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was expected to remain out for some weeks as he received care for clinical depression . Additional reporting by Reuters and Agence France-Presse