Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday tapped a former governor general, David Johnston, to look into allegations that China meddled in Canada’s two last elections . His appointment as Independent Special Rapporteur comes after weeks of dogged questions about leaked intelligence documents that detailed alleged attempts by Beijing to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 votes. According to Canadian media reports, which China has denied, this involved secret financing or involvement in the campaign of certain candidates during voting in 2019 and 2021. Trudeau orders new probes into alleged election interference by China Trudeau said Johnston will be given “a wide mandate to look into foreign interference in the last two federal general elections and make expert recommendations on how to further protect our democracy and uphold Canadians’ confidence in it.” Details of the mandate are to be firmed up at a later date. Trudeau added that the government will comply with Johnston’s recommendations, which could include a formal inquiry that opposition parties have demanded. Before his appointment as the viceregal representative of Canada’s monarchy from 2010 to 2017, Johnston was a public servant and law professor. He also acted as a special adviser to former prime minister Stephen Harper on setting up a public inquiry into secret commissions paid to secure a large purchase of Airbus planes for the nation’s flagship airline.