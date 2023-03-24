The United States said on Friday that it would protect its personnel in Syria following the US air strikes against Iran-backed forces in retaliation for the attack that killed an American contractor and wounded five US troops. Just a day after the deadly attack on US personnel in Syria, which Washington blamed on a drone of Iranian origin, sources said a US base in Syria’s northeast was targeted with a new missile attack. US officials said there were no US casualties in the Friday incident. The latest violence could further aggravate already strained relations between Washington and Tehran amid stalled efforts to revive a nuclear deal and Iran’s military support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We’re going to work to protect our people and our facilities as best we can. It’s a dangerous environment,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on CNN. Although US forces stationed in Syria have been targeted by drones before, fatalities are rare. The Pentagon said the US strikes on Thursday targeted facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). US carries out Syria strikes after contractor killed in drone attack The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that monitors the war in Syria, said the US strikes had killed eight pro-Iranian fighters in Syria. The toll was unable to independently confirmed. Iran’s state Press TV, saying no Iranian had been killed in the attack, quoted local sources as denying the target was an Iran-aligned military post, but that a rural development centre and a grain centre near a military airport were hit. “We will always take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing,” Army General Erik Kurilla, who oversees US troops in the Middle East, said in a statement. The US strikes were in response to an attack earlier on Thursday by an attack drone against US personnel at a coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria. Three service members and a contractor required medical evacuation to Iraq, where the US-led coalition battling the remnants of Islamic State has medical facilities, the Pentagon said. The other two wounded American troops were treated at the base, it said.