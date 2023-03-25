Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he was happy his recent ban on the use of Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from government-issued devices meant his children could no longer access the platform. Speaking at a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden in Ottawa, Trudeau said: “Our concerns around TikTok are around security and access to information that the Chinese government could have to government phones. It’s just a personal side benefit that my kids can’t use TikTok any more.” Trudeau, 51, has three children, two of whom are teenagers. His government announced its ban last month, saying the platform has an “unacceptable” risk to privacy and security. “I am obviously concerned with their privacy and their security, which is why I’m glad that on their phones that happened to be issued by the government, they no longer access TikTok,” Trudeau said. “That was a big frustration for them. ‘Really this applies to us, dad?’” Why copy the West’s TikTok bans? For much of Asia it’s ‘just another app’ A growing number of countries in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have banned the popular video-sharing app from government devices as privacy and cybersecurity concerns increase. A handful have prohibited TikTok altogether. The company’s CEO faced a grilling on Thursday from US lawmakers. TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese technology company ByteDance, has long maintained that it does not share data with the Chinese government. The company points to a project its carrying out to store US user data in the US, which it says will put it out China’s reach. It also disputes accusations it collects more user data than other social media companies, and insists that it is run independently by its own management. But the firm acknowledged in November that some employees in China could access European user data, and in December it said that employees had used the data to spy on journalists. Beijing said on Friday that it did not ask companies to hand over data gathered overseas. China “has never and will not require companies or individuals to collect or provide data located in a foreign country, in a way that violates local law”, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said. Additional reporting by Associated Press, Agence France-Presse