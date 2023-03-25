Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have called it quits after more than 11 years of marriage. The two announced the news with a statement posted on Friday to Witherspoon’s Instagram, just days before they were to celebrate their 12th anniversary on Sunday. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.” The Legally Blonde star, 47, and the former talent agent, 52, married on March 27, 2011, in Ojai, just months after their engagement. Google co-founder Sergey Brin files for divorce from second wife On September 27, 2012, they welcomed son Tennessee James, who the ex-spouses wrote on Friday would be “our biggest priority.” They said they also plan to focus on “our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.” In 2016, the actor founded the TV and film production company Hello Sunshine, which was behind several Witherspoon-led series including Big Little Lies and The Morning Show . According to his LinkedIn profile, Toth has served as a Hello Sunshine founding board member since its creation. Witherspoon’s company sold for US$900 million in August 2021. The split from Toth will be the second divorce for Witherspoon. In 2008, she and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares children Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe, went their separate ways. Toth and Witherspoon concluded their Friday statement requesting that fans respect “our family’s privacy at this time.”