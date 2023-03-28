Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance and executives, including CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao, have been sued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for regulatory violations, according to a court filing on Monday. Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, had from at least July 2019 to the present “offered and executed commodity derivatives transactions on behalf of US persons”, in violation of US laws, the CFTC said in its complaint. Binance’s compliance programme has been “ineffective” and the firm, under the direction of Zhao, told employees and customers to go around compliance controls, the CFTC said. It also accused Binance’s former Chief Compliance Officer Samuel Lim of aiding and abetting Binance’s violations. Today the CFTC charged Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, with willful evasion of federal law and operating an illegal digital asset derivatives exchange. Learn more: https://t.co/DdczFgvW6A — CFTC (@CFTC) March 27, 2023 Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “For years, Binance knew they were violating CFTC rules, working actively to both keep the money flowing and avoid compliance. “This should be a warning to anyone in the digital asset world that the CFTC will not tolerate wilful avoidance of US law,” CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said in a statement. How Chinese crypto king Changpeng Zhao lost US$77.5 billion Binance dominates the global digital asset sector. Its core Binance.com exchange, the world’s biggest, processed trades worth about US$23 trillion last year, according to data provider CryptoCompare. Its trading volumes hit US$34 trillion in 2021, Zhao said last year.