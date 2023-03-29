US President Joe Biden received a traditional bowl of Shamrock on St. Patrick’s Day. Photo: Bloomberg
Terror threat in Northern Ireland raised to ‘severe’ ahead of expected President Biden visit
- MI5 previously graded the threat level as substantial, meaning a terror attack is ‘likely’, before raising it to severe, indicating an attack is ‘highly likely’
- The president, a Catholic with Irish roots, is due to visit for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord that stemmed three decades of conflict
