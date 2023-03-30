Donald Trump said Ron DeSantis and Senator Mitt Romney were ‘very much alike’. Photo: AP
Trump rips DeSantis for calling Putin ‘authoritarian gas station attendant’
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said Vladimir Putin is ‘basically a gas station with a bunch of nuclear weapons’
- Donald Trump, who has a history of defending the Russian leader, said DeSantis’ attitude ‘makes it impossible to negotiate peace’
Donald Trump said Ron DeSantis and Senator Mitt Romney were ‘very much alike’. Photo: AP