Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters from a window. Photo: AFP
Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after 3-month stint in Florida
- Hundreds of supporters chanted for him as they waited in the capital Brasilia, where the alt-right leader is the subject of several investigations
- Bolsonaro left Brazil before the end of his term, breaking with tradition by declining to hand the presidential sash to successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
