Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters from a window. Photo: AFP
Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after 3-month stint in Florida

  • Hundreds of supporters chanted for him as they waited in the capital Brasilia, where the alt-right leader is the subject of several investigations
  • Bolsonaro left Brazil before the end of his term, breaking with tradition by declining to hand the presidential sash to successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Associated Press
Updated: 8:12pm, 30 Mar, 2023

