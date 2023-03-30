Hippos float in the lake at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar who imported four of the animals decades ago. Photo: AP
Moving dead drug lord’s ‘cocaine hippos’ to India and Mexico will cost Colombia US$3.5 million
- About 130 hippos live near the former ranch of late drugs baron Pablo Escobar, descended from four he illegally imported before he was fatally shot in 1993
- The Colombian government declared the animals an invasive species that could displace native animals and has sterilised some but failed to stunt their growth
