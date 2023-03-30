Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Photo: Reuters
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at court to plead not guilty to new charges
- The cryptocurrency exchange founder had earlier pleaded not guilty to 8 counts of fraud and conspiracy for allegedly stealing billions in FTX customer funds
- The new charges add to the pressure on Bankman-Fried, who faces a possible sentence of decades in prison if convicted at a trial set to start on October 2
