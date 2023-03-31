A US Army UH-60 Black Hawk hovers over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, on March 15. Photo: US Department of Defence via AFP
9 killed in crash of 2 US Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
- The incident took place during a routine nighttime training mission, and is one of the US military’s deadliest such accidents in recent years
- The helicopters were HH-60 variants designed to provide support for various operations, including air assaults and medical evacuations
