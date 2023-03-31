Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2022. Photo: TNS
breaking | Donald Trump indicted in New York, a first for a former US president
- Charges arise from investigation over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign
- Anticipating indictment, Trump on social media had called for his supporters to “protest, take our nation back!”
