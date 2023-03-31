Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in her trial on Thursday. Photo: AP
Gwyneth Paltrow found not at fault in US$300,000 ski collision trial
- A jury dismissed the complaint of a retiree who sued the US actress over injuries sustained when the 2 crashed at a posh Utah resort
- 8 days of live-streamed courtroom testimony made this the biggest celebrity court case since actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faced off last year
