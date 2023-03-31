Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in her trial on Thursday. Photo: AP
Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in her trial on Thursday. Photo: AP
Fame and celebrity
World /  United States & Canada

Gwyneth Paltrow found not at fault in US$300,000 ski collision trial

  • A jury dismissed the complaint of a retiree who sued the US actress over injuries sustained when the 2 crashed at a posh Utah resort
  • 8 days of live-streamed courtroom testimony made this the biggest celebrity court case since actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faced off last year

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:33am, 31 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in her trial on Thursday. Photo: AP
Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in her trial on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE