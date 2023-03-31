Donald Trump in 2020. The former US president has been indicted over undisclosed crimes following a probe into hush money. File photo: Reuters
Explainer |
Among 160 years of US presidential scandals, Trump stands alone
- Donald Trump is the first former American president to face a criminal charge
- Here’s a look at how five of Trump’s predecessors fared in their scandals
