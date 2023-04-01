New York Police Department officers are stationed outside the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday, after the office confirmed that a grand jury had indicted former president Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Donald Trump’s indictment puts New York police on alert for possible violence by supporters

  • The indictment by a New York grand jury marks the first time a current or former US president has faced criminal charges
  • Republican Party leaders line up with him to denounce Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for the indictment

Robert Delaney
Updated: 12:00am, 1 Apr, 2023

