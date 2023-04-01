United States President Joe Biden has called for Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States President Joe Biden has called for Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Let him go’: Joe Biden tells Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter held on spying charges

  • The US president called for Evan Gershkovich to be released, while rebuffing a call from the paper’s editorial board to expel Russian journalists from the US
  • The first foreign journalist held for spying in post-Soviet Russia, Gershkovich’s arrest is expected to escalate the Kremlin’s confrontation with the West

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:17am, 1 Apr, 2023

