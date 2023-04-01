Residents join community and business leaders in January 2022 for a rally in Chinatown to denounce recent acts of violence against Asian-Americans in New York. Photo: AFP
New York man gets 22 years in jail for killing Chinese immigrant Yao Pan Ma
- Jarrod Powell knocked the 61-year-old victim down from behind and kicked him in the head, leaving him in a coma for 8 months before he died
- The attack was part of a spate of violence targeting Asian-Americans across the US
