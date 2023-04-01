The film set of “Rust” is seen in from the air at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021. Photo: AP
1st conviction in ‘Rust’ shooting case, as set manager takes plea deal
- Before the incident that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, assistant director Dave Halls did not make sure every round in the gun was a dummy
- Halls is the only member of the cast and crew – including Alec Baldwin, who fired the weapon – to enter a plea bargain
